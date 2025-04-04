Dramatic high-speed chase ends in arrest of man accused of multiple armed robberies

The Brief Trevon Hogges, 19, was arrested after a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle, suspected in multiple armed robberies. Hogges attempted to rob an ACE Check Cashing business in January, firing into the lobby when denied entry, and fled after demanding access to the safe. Hogges faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault, reckless driving, and possession of a firearm during a felony.



A Buford man suspected in a string of armed robberies was arrested after fleeing police in a stolen vehicle and crashing during a high-speed chase, the Gwinnett County Police Department said.

Trevon Hogges, 19, was taken into custody on Feb. 26 after officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle.

Violent armed robberies at check-cashing businesses

The backstory:

Hogges was identified as the suspect who attempted to rob an ACE Check Cashing business on Satellite Boulevard in January.

Investigators say he banged on the business’s door, and when an employee refused to let him in, he fired into the lobby.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Bullet holes on the wall of the ACE Check Cashing business on Satellite Boulevard after a violent armed robbery on Jan. 14, 2025. (FOX 5)

The robbery took place on Jan. 14 at around 9:15 a.m. at 3675 Satellite Blvd. According to a victim, Hogges pointed a firearm at her and demanded entry. As she hit the panic button, he fired a shot that shattered the glass door. Once inside, he demanded access to the safe but fled on foot when told it could not be opened.

Two days later, a suspect matching the same description attempted to rob another check-cashing business in Smyrna. Authorities believe the same individual is responsible for both incidents.

High-speed chase in Gwinnett County

What we know:

The investigation intensified after police tried to pull over a stolen vehicle on Feb. 26. The driver—later identified as Hogges—refused to stop and sped away. Gwinnett County’s Aviation Unit monitored the suspect from the air, allowing officers to pursue safely from a distance. "We prefer to have them follow the vehicle. That avoids our officers potentially being harmed in the chase," a department spokesperson said.

Despite officers backing off, Hogges continued to drive recklessly, resulting in a violent crash. "This heart-stopping moment" ended with the car flipping upside down. Police say Hogges crawled out of the wreck and attempted to flee on foot, but the helicopter team guided officers to his location, where they caught up with him and used a Taser to take him into custody.

What they're saying:

"Absolutely. We're just grateful. No one was hurt. No citizen was hurt. And the suspect was not hurt either. None of our officers were hurt in the pursuit, which is great," said Gwinnett Police Corporal Juan Mediedo. "I'd say that this is a very good outcome. In a sense. No one was hurt."

(Gwinnett County Police Department)

Trevon Hogges arrested

What's next:

Hogges is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, reckless driving, fleeing police, theft by receiving stolen property, obstruction of law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

What they're saying:

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Gwinnett County Police at 770-513-5300. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at stopcrimeATL.com. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.