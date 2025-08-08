Falcons vs. Lions preview: Preseason kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The Brief The Atlanta Falcons have made significant changes to their roster and coaching staff, including naming Michael Penix Jr. as the starting quarterback and adding key defensive players like Leonard Floyd and Morgan Fox. Coaching adjustments feature Jeff Ulbrich returning as defensive coordinator and Zac Robinson continuing as offensive coordinator, with expanded front office and scouting departments. Head coach Raheem Morris confirmed that starting quarterback Penix and veteran backup Kirk Cousins would not play in the preseason opener, focusing on evaluating depth players and the rebuilt defense.



The Atlanta Falcons open their preseason Friday night against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, beginning on-field evaluations for a team that has undergone sweeping changes since last year.

The Atlanta Falcons: What changed?

What we know:

Atlanta entered the matchup with a retooled roster and a reshaped coaching staff. Michael Penix Jr., the 2024 first-round draft pick, was named starting quarterback after a year of development. The offense gained stability with a two-year contract extension for right tackle Kaleb McGary. Former MVP Matt Ryan has been mentoring Penix in his first season as the full-time starter.

The most significant roster changes came on defense. Cornerback Mike Hughes signed a three-year extension, and linebacker Divine Deablo joined on a two-year deal. Veteran pass rusher Leonard Floyd and defensive lineman Morgan Fox were added in free agency. The draft brought Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker and Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr., the latter acquired in a trade that sent a 2026 first-round pick and additional selections to move up.

Coaching adjustments included the return of Jeff Ulbrich as defensive coordinator. Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, hired in 2024, continues to lead the offense into his second season. The front office expanded its personnel and scouting departments, adding staff members and bringing in Bill Walsh Fellowship coaches.

Special teams saw competition added with the signing of Lenny Krieg from the NFL’s International Player Pathway program. Jamal Agnew and Ray-Ray McCloud lead the return units, while Younghoe Koo remains the primary kicker.

Coach Raheem Morris on Falcons QB

What they're saying:

Head coach Raheem Morris confirmed ahead of the opener that Penix and veteran backup Kirk Cousins would not take the field. Several other starters also held out. Morris said the team has already evaluated Penix in high-pressure game situations from last year and in recent practices, including the team’s first intrasquad scrimmage and upcoming joint sessions with another club. Those reps, he explained, gave the coaching staff the necessary assessments without exposing the starting quarterback to unnecessary preseason hits.

Detroit Lions QB

The other side:

The Lions is starting quarterback Hendon Hooker as part of a battle for the backup role behind Jared Goff. Detroit arrived in Atlanta following a Hall of Fame Game loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, with multiple roster spots still being contested. Oddsmakers favored the Lions by 3.5 points.

Falcons preseason opener

What's next:

The preseason opener will give Atlanta its first live look at a rebuilt defense, its offensive approach with Penix at the helm, and the depth players who could play critical roles later in the season as the Falcons aim to end a six-year playoff drought.