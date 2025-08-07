Watch Falcons NFL preseason games on FOX 5 and FOX LOCAL
Training camp is coming to an end, and the Atlanta Falcons are ready to take the field for the three preseason games of the 2025 NFL season.
All eyes will be on Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the team attempts to make the playoffs with a refreshed defense and a new leader of the office.
This year, the team's starter will be Michael Penix Jr., who is looking to make a statement in his second season with the team.
Penix played three games last year. He'll be backed up by veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Here's a look at the Falcons NFL preseason schedule and how you can watch the games on FOX 5 Atlanta.
Atlanta Falcons NFL preseason schedule
Timeline:
Atlanta Falcons vs. Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Friday, Aug. 8
- Pregame coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. The game begins at 7 p.m.
Atlanta Falcons vs. Tennessee Titans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Friday, Aug. 15
- Pregame coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. The game begins at 7 p.m.
Atlanta Falcons vs. Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium
- Friday, Aug. 22
- Pregame starts at 7:30 p.m. The game begins at 8 p.m.
How to watch Atlanta Falcons preseason games
What you can do:
You can watch the NFL preseason games live on your TV on FOX 5 Atlanta or online at the FOX 5 Atlanta website.
Don't have cable or a TV provider? FOX 5 Atlanta is available to watch for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio with the free FOX LOCAL app. Find out how to watch here.
For iPhone users, you can watch the games on FOX LOCAL via the Apple App store. Click here to download.
Android users can watch on FOX LOCAL through the Google Play Store. Click here to download.