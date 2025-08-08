Saw Mill Road gas station shooting under investigation
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a shooting at a DeKalb County gas station on Friday afternoon.
What we know:
It happened in the 5000 block of Stone Mill Way.
According to the DeKalb County Police Department, the investigation is in the early stages.
FOX 5 saw police tape blocking off the Citgo gas station at the corner of Stone Mill Way and Juliett Road.
What we don't know:
Few details have been released.
It was not clear if anyone was injured.
Local perspective:
This is not the first shooting at this location. Back in June 2023, a 35-year-old man was shot and killed at the same location.
The Source: The DeKalb County Police Department provided the details for this article.