Man shot multiple times in DeKalb County gas station parking lot

DeKalb County Police are investigating a deadly shooting along Stone Mill Way on June 13, 2023. (FOX 5)

A man is dead after a shooting near Stone Mountain-area store.

Officers were called around 8:30 p.m. to the 5000 block of Stone Mill Way off Juliette Road.

DeKalb County Police say officers found a 35-year-old man clinging to life after he was shot several times in the parking lot of a gas station and liquor store.

The man was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say a dispute lead to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

The name of the man has not been released.