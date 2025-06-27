Douglas County cracks down on illegal street racing: Nearly a dozen arrested

The Brief Douglas County Sheriff's Office arrested nearly a dozen people involved in illegal street racing and stunts, linked to a car club. Residents express concerns about the ongoing street racing issue, noting visible tire marks and frequent occurrences. The sheriff's office has not commented on the broader implications of the arrests, while some residents believe the issue hasn't escalated significantly.



As summer arrives, concerns about street racing are rising in Douglas County, where authorities say they recently dismantled a car club involved in dangerous stunts and illegal activity.

What we know:

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested nearly a dozen people last week after receiving complaints about more than a dozen vehicles doing burnouts and donuts near Douglas Hill Road and Factory Shoals Road in an industrial area of Lithia Springs.

Investigators say two of the cars fled from deputies, leading to a chase. One vehicle got away. Most of those arrested do not live in Douglas County, including one suspect from as far as Rockdale County. Deputies say all are tied to a car club that engages in illegal racing activity.

What they're saying:

"It’s dangerous," one neighbor told FOX 5, noting the issue isn’t new. "You always see it on the street. You can’t miss it."

The busted meetup left visible tire marks across the area near warehouse buildings. One resident said, "Ha, that’s what the cops are for. So they can do their thing."

Local perspective:

The sheriff’s office declined to discuss the larger implications of the arrests as summer begins and activity picks up. However, residents off-camera pointed to other known racing hotspots, including Riverside Drive and several side streets in the fast-growing corridor.

Still, not all residents feel the issue has escalated out of control.

"The neighborhood is very quiet," said one man who has lived in Lithia Springs for more than 15 years.

What we don't know:

The investigation remains ongoing.