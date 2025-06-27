Masked intruder steals jewelry in southwest Atlanta home invasion

The Brief A home invasion robbery occurred in southwest Atlanta, where a masked suspect restrained a woman with zip ties and stole jewelry and a camera. The victim was unharmed, and the suspect was not reported to be armed. Authorities are seeking information from the public, offering a reward for tips submitted to Crime Stoppers Atlanta.



Authorities are investigating a home invasion robbery reported early Friday morning in southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Atlanta police responded at around 3:38 a.m. to a residence in the 500 block of Well Street SW, where a woman told officers she was attacked after returning home. According to investigators, a man wearing a ski mask forced his way into her apartment, restrained her with zip ties, and stole jewelry and a camera before fleeing the scene.

The victim was not injured during the incident, and authorities noted the suspect was not reported to be armed.

What we don't know:

Detectives have obtained a description of the suspect and are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crime.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or texting CSGA. Tipsters are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.