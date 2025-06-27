Veteran MLB manager Ron Washington sidelined by health issues; Braves send well wishes

article

Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington will miss the rest of the 2025 season after being sidelined by an unspecified medical condition, the team announced Friday.

What we know:

Washington, 73, the oldest active manager in Major League Baseball, has been away from the team for a week after experiencing shortness of breath and signs of fatigue during a road series against the New York Yankees that concluded June 19. He returned to Southern California for medical evaluation and was placed on medical leave following a battery of tests.

The Angels named bench coach Ray Montgomery as interim manager for the remainder of the season. Infield coach Ryan Goins has been promoted to fill Montgomery’s role on the bench.

Washington is 664-611 over 10 seasons as a major league manager, including eight years with the Texas Rangers and two with the Angels. He led Texas to consecutive World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011, later resigning in 2014. He returned to coaching with the Oakland Athletics and later joined the Atlanta Braves, where he served as third base coach during their 2021 World Series title run.

What they're saying:

The Braves shared a public message of support on X, writing:

"You bring so much joy to the game and we’re all pulling for you. Get well soon, Wash!"

The backstory:

Washington was named Angels manager before the 2024 season. Under his leadership, the team had shown signs of improvement, entering Friday night’s game against the Washington Nationals with a 40-40 record. The Angels had won three straight and seven of their last 10, despite dealing with one of the league's longest postseason droughts—10 seasons—and nine consecutive losing campaigns.

What's next:

Montgomery, 55, takes over managerial duties for the first time in the majors. A former outfielder for the Houston Astros, Montgomery previously served as a scouting director for the Diamondbacks and Brewers. He joined the Angels’ front office in 2020 and moved to the dugout as bench coach in 2021.

Goins, who played eight seasons in the majors, was hired by Washington as the team’s infield coach prior to the 2024 season.