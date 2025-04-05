2 kids, 2 adults, DeKalb County police officer hospitalized in three-way crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Two children, two adults and a DeKalb County police officer were all injured in an early morning crash on East Ponce De Leon Avenue Saturday.
What we know:
The head-on collision happened just before 7:30 a.m. on the stretch between Rays and Hambrick roads.
DeKalb County police said three cars were involved. An eastbound driver tried to pass another car by crossing over into the westbound lane and ended up hitting both the car they were trying to pass and an officer traveling in the opposite direction.
Five people who were taken to the hospital were listed in "stable" or non-life-threatening condition.
The juvenile victims were identified only by their ages: 8 and 13.
This is an ongoing investigation.
What we don't know:
It's unclear whether the driver who attempted to pass was one of the injured parties, or whether he or she will face charges.
The Source: The DeKalb County Police Department confirmed the information reported in this article.