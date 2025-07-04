Expand / Collapse search

PHOTOS: 4th of July celebrations across metro Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 4, 2025 3:15pm EDT
Holidays
FOX 5 Atlanta
Image 1 of 10

Woodstock 2025 4th of July parade 

Multiple parades and celebrations are taking place across metro Atlanta for the July 4th holiday. 

Take a look at our photo gallery that captures just some of the moments. If you'd like to have your photos featured, send an email to newstipsatlanta@fox.com. Remember to include your name, indicate that you took the photo or photos and that you give FOX 5 permission to use them, and the event that you captured.

Have a safe and happy Independence Day!

HolidaysGeorgiaNews