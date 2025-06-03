APS budget boosts school-level funding by $45M, cuts central office costs

The Brief The Atlanta Board of Education approved a $1.3 billion budget for fiscal year 2026, focusing on classroom instruction and foundational learning while reducing central office costs. The budget includes a $45 million increase in direct school-level funding and cuts 135 central office positions, saving $25 million to be redirected to schools and classrooms. The budget aims for long-term financial stability by eliminating a $15 million general fund transfer to the School Nutrition Program and reducing reliance on reserve funds by 86%.



The Atlanta Board of Education has approved a $1.3 billion budget for fiscal year 2026, embracing a "back to basics" approach aimed at closing a financial deficit while preserving key investments in teachers, literacy, and school safety.

The budget, passed during the board’s regular meeting on Monday night, reallocates resources to support classroom instruction and foundational learning while trimming central office costs and duplicative programs.

The backstory:

The newly adopted budget includes a $45 million increase in direct school-level funding and an additional $11 million targeted for core classroom instruction. Resources will be concentrated at the elementary level to bolster early learning.

Cuts made in the current year have allowed the district to fast-track the adoption of new textbooks and updated learning materials. Funding for professional development in English Language Arts and Math will be maintained, reinforcing the district’s emphasis on instructional quality.

A major component of the new budget is a reduction of 135 central office positions, resulting in $25 million in savings. Officials said those funds will be redirected to schools and classrooms. The district is also working to limit utility spending and apply zero-based budgeting to its signature and turnaround programs.

Duplicated funding for programs such as Atlanta Virtual Academy and Phoenix Academy is being eliminated to free up additional funds for core services.

Employee benefits remain a significant cost driver, with more than $26 million in increases tied to retirement system contributions and state health benefits. The budget fully funds a 5% increase in Teachers' Retirement System rates and increases of 7% and 20% for certified and classified health benefits, respectively.

The budget eliminates a $15 million general fund transfer to the School Nutrition Program and fully funds an $8.8 million step increase for all district employees. APS also reported an 86% reduction in its reliance on reserve funds, a move officials said points to improved financial sustainability.

A new facilities master planning process is underway to address long-term infrastructure needs across the district’s 87 learning sites.

Atlanta Public Schools serves approximately 50,000 students across neighborhood, partner, charter, and alternative schools.

What they're saying:

"This budget reflects a focused and deliberate approach, leaning into what’s working and strategically abandoning what’s not," said Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson. "We are maximizing resources in ways that directly propel our students forward, while simultaneously being diligent stewards of taxpayer dollars."

"The ABOE’s priority is to ensure that every dollar is used effectively to support student success," said Katie Howard, chair of the board’s Budget Commission. "This budget, which reduced central office spend and put more money towards schools, reflects our educational goals and priorities as well as positions us to further improve as we focus on student outcomes."