Lt. Gov. Burt Jones announces campaign for Georgia governor

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones has launched his campaign to succeed Gov. Brian Kemp as the next governor of Georgia.

Jones, a sixth-generation Georgian and business leader whose family made a fortune running and supplying gas stations, is the second major Republican to announce plans to run for the Republican nomination.

What they're saying:

Jones announced his campaign on Tuesday morning, saying that he would continue the "bold game plan" he had to cut taxes, combat illegal immigration, and passes school choice legislation.

"Georgia deserves a bold, unapologetic, and proven common-sense leader who will continue delivering real results for families and businesses across our state, and that’s why I’m proud to be running to be the next Governor of our great state," Jones said. "In the private sector, I’ve helped build businesses from the ground up, created thousands of jobs, invested in local communities and know what it means to sign the front and back of a paycheck. As Lieutenant Governor, I’ve fought to cut our state income tax, put billions of dollars back into the pockets of hardworking Georgians, expanded educational opportunities, protected girls’ sports, cracked down on illegal immigration, invested in rural Georgia, and delivered real results to make our state the best place to live, work, and raise a family.

The lieutenant governor also highlighted his support for Presdient Donald Trump in his announcement.

"I’ve also fought to deliver President Trump’s agenda here in Georgia from day one–and even took arrows from the radical left for doing it. But just like President Trump, I won–and delivered for the people of Georgia, just like he is delivering for the American people in Washington," he said.

Big picture view:

According to the campaign, Jones had $14 million cash on hand for his attempt to secure the nomination.

His announcement comes more than half a year after Attorney General Chris Carr announced his run for governor. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who sold a substantial engineering company, could also make a bid in the Republican primary.

On the Democratic side, former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, state Sen. Jason Esteves, state Rep. Derrick Jackson, and Atlanta pastor Olu Brown have announced their intent to run.

No Democrat has won a governor’s race in Georgia since Roy Barnes in 1998.