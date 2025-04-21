Sen. Jason Esteves announces campaign for governor of Georgia

article

State Sen. Jason Esteves, a Democrat representing Atlanta, officially announced his campaign for governor of Georgia on Tuesday, vowing to tackle rising living costs, protect reproductive rights, and invest in public education.

What we know:

Esteves, a former Atlanta Public Schools board chair and public school teacher, emphasized his working-class roots and legislative track record in a campaign video released with the announcement. He joins the race with a platform focused on making Georgia the best place to live, work, and raise a family.

What they're saying:

"I’m running for Governor to make Georgia the number one place to work, start a business, and raise a family," Esteves said. "As extreme politicians in Georgia push Trump’s reckless agenda and rig the system for special interests, Georgians pay the price."

Esteves pointed to his work in the State Senate, where he has championed efforts to lower housing costs for seniors, expand healthcare access, and increase school funding. During his nearly 10 years on the Atlanta Board of Education — four of them as chair — the district saw record-high graduation rates and implemented over $100 million in pay increases and stipends for staff.

Raised in Columbus and now living in Atlanta, Esteves and his wife Ariel own multiple small businesses across the state, including a healthcare clinic and restaurants in Columbus and Macon. The couple has two children, Jaeden and Zoe.

Esteves becomes one of the first high-profile Democrats to declare for the 2026 gubernatorial race.

Other candidates or possible candidates

What we know:

The current Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced his candidacy for governor in November 2024. Carr is emphasizing public safety, economic growth, and continuing the policies of previous Republican governors.

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has indicated that she may run for governor. Bottoms also previously served in the Biden administration.

Rep. Lucy McBath had initiated an exploratory committee for a gubernatorial run, but suspended her campaign in March 2025 to focus on her husband's health. She has not completely ruled out a run.

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones has expressed interest in becoming the next governor, but has not announced an official campaign.

Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is considered a potential candidate as well as former DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond.

Future for Gov. Brian Kemp

What we know:

Gov. Brian Kemp is currently considering a run for Senate against Sen. Jon Ossoff. Earlier this month, he indicated that now that the current legislative session has concluded, he will give serious consideration to a run for the seat. If that should happen, it will set the stage for a high-profile contest between two very popular Georgia politicians on opposite sides of the aise.