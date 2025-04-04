Keisha Lance Bottoms signals imminent announcement of run for governor

article

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is once again fueling speculation about a potential bid for Georgia governor, saying she plans to make a formal announcement soon, according to BET.

Bottoms made the remarks during an appearance at the Leading Women Defined Summit in California on Thursday. While she stopped short of confirming her candidacy, she doubled down on her earlier comments from this year indicating she is seriously considering a run to succeed Gov. Brian Kemp when his term ends.

Since leaving City Hall in 2022, Bottoms has remained active in national politics, most notably serving as a senior advisor to President Joe Biden.

A formal decision from Bottoms would add early momentum to what’s expected to be a high-stakes and closely watched race for Georgia’s top office.

Rep. Lucy McBath previously took steps to launch a run for governor, but then pulled back because of her husband's health. However, she says she has not completely ruled it out.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has launched his campaign for the position.

The popular Gov. Brian Kemp can not run again because he has already served two terms.

