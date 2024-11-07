Attention shifts to 2026 Georgia state elections following November vote outcome

The Brief Attention is shifting to potential candidates for Georgia's gubernatorial race to succeed Gov. Brian Kemp in 2026, per comments by Brian Robinson of Robinson Republic. Attorney General Chris Carr and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones are noted as potential Republican candidates for governor; announcements are expected after the legislative session. Potential Democratic contenders include DeKalb CEO Mike Thurmond, former state senator Jason Carter, and Congresswoman Lucy McBath. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is highlighted for his visibility and potential as a candidate, appreciated by the public for his active role in Georgia. Governor Brian Kemp is speculated to be considering a presidential run in 2028, with his favorable ratings in a swing state drawing national attention.



With the November Election in the rearview mirror, attention is now turning to 2026 and who will run for Georgia's top offices.

Robinson Republic's Brian Robinson said several high-profile Democrats and Republicans are possible contenders in the race to replace two-term Gov. Brian Kemp when he leaves office.

"On the Republican side, we know Attorney General Chris Carr is going to throw his hat in the ring. He has said so publicly," Robinson said. "We have to assume that Lt. Gov. Burt Jones is looking to take that next step and has said he'll be making some announcement after the legislative session."

"On the Democrat side, you've got the DeKalb CEO, Mike Thurmond, you've got former Democratic nominee, a former state senator, Jason Carter, who's obviously had a bit of a star turn with the death of his grandmother and then the tributes to his grandfather and Congresswoman Lucy McBath, who has been moved around so much in redistricting that she's represented close to half of the state," he added.

Republicans will try to win back one of two U.S. Senate seats in 2026 as Democratic Sen. John Ossoff comes up for re-election.

Robinson believes Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's name recognition and broad appeal would make him a strong candidate.

"He's in our faces every day, right?" explained Robinson. "We see him working and Georgians often don't get to see their statewide officials other than the governor working. Brad is different, people have seen it, and he’s a known quantity and probably one of the most respected and trusted leaders in Georgia."

While the Who's Who in Georgia politics weigh their next moves, Robinson believes Gov. Kemp may have his sights set on the White House and the 2028 presidential race.

"Absolutely, I think he certainly has built a profile that puts him in that conversation," Robinson said. "His favorability ratings in a purple state are something that national onlookers and big donors are going to keep an eye on."