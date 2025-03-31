Rep. Lucy McBath pausing potential run for Georgia governor in 2026
ATLANTA - U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath is pausing her potential run for Georgia governor to focus on her husband’s health, she announced Monday. McBath told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that her husband, Curtis, is recovering from cancer surgery but facing unexpected complications.
Rep. McBath sent the following statement to FOX 5 Atlanta:
"I'm so grateful for everyone who has stood by my family as we undergo this arduous period. I will be spending some time focusing on my husband's health, and I cannot make a decision to run for Governor or not at this moment," said Rep Lucy McBath
The four-term Democratic congresswoman recently launched an exploratory committee for a possible 2026 gubernatorial campaign, fueling speculation about a historic run. If elected, McBath would have become Georgia’s first Black and female governor — and the first Black woman to serve as governor in any U.S. state.
McBath said she will remain in Congress and hasn’t completely ruled out running for governor, but added, "I have to be where I’m most needed right now."
Other Democrats still considered possible contenders include former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, state Sen. Jason Esteves, former DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond, and two-time nominee Stacey Abrams.