Rep. Lucy McBath pausing potential run for Georgia governor in 2026

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  March 31, 2025 11:28am EDT
Georgia Politics
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Rep. Lucy McBath (D-GA) speaks during a press conference discussing gun violence prevention on Capitol Hill on June 13, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Rep. Lucy McBath suspends exploratory campaign for Georgia governor to focus on her husband's cancer recovery.
    • McBath remains in Congress and hasn’t ruled out a future gubernatorial run.
    • Other potential Democratic contenders include Keisha Lance Bottoms, Jason Esteves, Michael Thurmond, and Stacey Abrams.

ATLANTA - U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath is pausing her potential run for Georgia governor to focus on her husband’s health, she announced Monday. McBath told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that her husband, Curtis, is recovering from cancer surgery but facing unexpected complications.

Rep. McBath sent the following statement to FOX 5 Atlanta:

"I'm so grateful for everyone who has stood by my family as we undergo this arduous period. I will be spending some time focusing on my husband's health, and I cannot make a decision to run for Governor or not at this moment," said Rep Lucy McBath

The four-term Democratic congresswoman recently launched an exploratory committee for a possible 2026 gubernatorial campaign, fueling speculation about a historic run. If elected, McBath would have become Georgia’s first Black and female governor — and the first Black woman to serve as governor in any U.S. state.

RELATED: Rep. Nikema Williams reportedly steps down as Georgia Democratic Party chair

McBath said she will remain in Congress and hasn’t completely ruled out running for governor, but added, "I have to be where I’m most needed right now."

Other Democrats still considered possible contenders include former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, state Sen. Jason Esteves, former DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond, and two-time nominee Stacey Abrams.

The Source

  • Information for the above story came partly from a story published by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and information from Rep. McBath's office. 

