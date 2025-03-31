Rep. Nikema Williams reportedly steps down as Georgia Democratic Party chair
ATLANTA - U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams stepped down Monday as chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia, following growing criticism over whether a sitting lawmaker could effectively lead the party, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
RELATED STORIES
- Rep. Nikema Williams has message for rumors
- Ossoff mum on rumors he called to ouster Nikema Williams as Georgia Democratic chair
- Rep. Nikema Williams 'patiently' letting 'democracy work'
What we know:
Her resignation came after the State Committee approved a rule requiring the chair to serve full-time. Williams had supported the change, saying it would open the role to more people, not just the wealthy.
Williams, who became the first Black woman to lead the party in 2019, faced pressure from party insiders, donors, and even U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff to step aside, with critics arguing the job needs someone not restricted by federal fundraising limits.
What's next:
First Vice Chair Matthew Wilson will serve as interim chair until a new leader is elected.
FOX 5 Atlanta is reaching out to Williams' office for a statement.