Ossoff mum on rumors he called to ouster Nikema Williams as Georgia Democratic chair

Georgia Democrats are turning their attention to the 2026 midterms and strategizing on how to recover from a stunning defeat in the 2024 presidential election.

"Look, I'm confident that Georgia Democrats are in a strong position moving forward," U.S. Sen. John Ossoff told reporters during a news conference in Gwinnett County on Friday.

Sen. Ossoff will be up for re-election in 2026. He would not confirm chatter that he reportedly asked Congresswoman Nikema Williams to step down as chair of the Georgia Democratic Party following Vice President Harris' loss in Georgia.

"These are ongoing conversations among Democrats in Georgia. I don't have anything public to add today," Ossoff said. "Look, after any election, it's normal and appropriate to regroup, assess the outcome, make sure that we're reconnecting with our constituents in the strongest position possible to move forward. I'm confident that we're doing that and that we will be."

As speculation swirls surrounding Williams' future role with the DPG, former Georgia Rep. Erick Allen came to her defense on Friday.

He issued a statement highlighting the party's success under her leadership, including the elections of senators Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock, stating in part:

"The recent calls for Congresswoman Nikema Williams to resign as our state party chair are both misplaced and unwarranted...any changes should be made through proper channels, not through knee-jerk reactions driven by personal ambitions of people seeking a future office."

FOX 5 has reached out to Williams and her staff for comment but have not heard back as of this publication.