Ex-Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms officially announces run for governor

After weeks of speculation, former Atlanta Mayor and White House adviser Keisha Lance Bottoms has officially announced she is running for Georgia governor in 2026.

Bottoms made the announcement on Tuesday after speaking with FOX 5's Aungelique Proctor about her decision.

What they're saying:

Bottoms said she is a fifth-generation Georgian who has what it takes to run the state.

The wife and mother-of-four says she believes Georgians are ready to turn the page from what she calls the "dysfunction" of the Trump administration.

"As mayor, I led Atlanta through difficult times, supported small businesses, raised pay for first responders, and expanded affordable housing … Georgia families deserve far better than what Donald Trump and Republicans are giving us right now - I will be a governor for all Georgians," Bottoms said in her announcement.

Keisha Lance Bottoms is officially announcing her bid to replace Brian Kemp as Georgia's governor. (FOX 5)

She said expanding Medicaid for the 300,000 Georgians who are still uninsured, supporting small businesses, and no income tax for teachers are a few of the items that will top her agenda.

"I am a fighter. People are looking for somebody to fight against the chaos that's coming out of Washington," she told Proctor. "The chaos is being created by the Donald Trump administration, and I am ready to lead and I am ready to fight on behalf of the community across Georgia.

The backstory:

Bottoms served as Atlanta’s mayor from 2018 to 2022. During her term, she was praised for her work on social justice issues and affordable housing. Her administration also faced major challenges, including a massive cyberattack and a federal corruption investigation involving members of former Mayor Kasim Reed’s team.

However, Bottoms also faced criticism over rising violent crime in Atlanta and her handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Since leaving City Hall, Bottoms has remained active on the national stage, serving as a senior adviser to former President Joe Biden.

Big picture view:

The race for governor is expected to draw heavy interest. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is term-limited and cannot run again.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican, officially launched his campaign to replace Kemp last year. On the Democratic side, state Sen. Jason Esteves announced his plans to run in April. Olu Brown, the former pastor at Impact United Methodist Church, announced his campaign in August 2024.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones are also considered potential Republican candidates. Stacey Abrams, who was the Democratic nominee for governor in 2018 and 2022, is reportedly considering another run.

The Source: FOX 5's Aungelique Proctor interviewed former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms ahead of her announcement. Additional reporting came from previous FOX 5 stories.



