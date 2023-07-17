Ex-Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms appointed to Biden's Export Council

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has a new job in the Biden administration.

She will serve as part of the president's Export Council.

That council serves as the principal national advisory committee on international trade.

"I am honored to be appointed a member of the President’s Export Council," Bottoms wrote in a tweet on Friday.

Bottoms previously served as the director of the White House Office of Public Engagement.

She left that job after less than a year.

Before that she served one term as Atlanta’s mayor.

She did not run for re-election saying she wanted to focus on spending time with her family.