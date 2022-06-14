Expand / Collapse search
Report: Former Atlanta Mayor Bottoms tapped as top aide for President Biden

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Keisha Lance Bottoms, mayor of Atlanta, speaks during the Bloomberg Equality Summit in New York, U.S., on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

ATLANTA - Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms appears to be headed to the White House.

Axios broke the news Tuesday evening, reporting the former Atlanta mayor will replace Cedric Richmond as one of President Joe Biden’s most senior aides. Bottoms tweeted the story without comment minutes after it was published.

Bottoms will head the White House Office of Public Engagement and will be likely play a key role in helping Biden with his expected reelection bid in 2024.

Bottoms, one of Georgia’s most influential Democrats, had previously been under consideration to become Biden’s vice presidential nominee in 2020. She, along with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, were credited with getting Georgians to the polls to vote for Biden as well as Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in the 2020 election.

She reportedly turned down a cabinet-level position as head of the Small Business Administration. She also reportedly turned down a prominent ambassadorial role.

In January 2021, Bottoms was named the DNC’s Vice-Chair of Civic Engagement and Voter Protection.

She is expected to spend most of her time in Washington D.C., but her family will reportedly stay in Atlanta.

The Associated Press contributed to this report