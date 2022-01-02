Expand / Collapse search
'Thank You Atlanta' Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms gives farewell message

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Keisha Lance Bottoms
FOX 5 Atlanta

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms exit interview

The outgoing mayor discussed her role in politics moving forward and thoughts on the Buckhead City movement.

ATLANTA - Keisha Lance Bottoms released a farewell video on her last full day as Atlanta mayor. 

The video was posted to her social media accounts and it in part outlined some achievements she had during her four-year term.

Bottoms released an open letter to the city in May 2021, announcing that she would not seek a second term as mayor.

In the two-and-a-half-minute-long video, Bottoms also touched on the Mayor’s Office of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion, known as One Atlanta. The initiative was established during Bottoms' first year in office.

MAYOR BOTTOMS REFLECTS ON TERM AS ATLANTA MAYOR, LOOK TO THE FUTURE DURING FINAL PRESS CONFERENCE

Bottoms closed the video by saying, "I'm just trusting and believing that the next is going to be even bigger and better. Whatever that next maybe. I just thank you all."

As Vice-Chair of the Democratic National Committee, Bottoms will spend the next year working on the two high-profile races but hasn't ruled out a return to politics down the road.

"We will see what the future holds," Bottoms said during a press conference. "I will never say never."

Mayor-elect Andre Dickens is set to become the 61st mayor of Atlanta Monday afternoon.

Dickens will be sworn in at his alma mater, Georgia Institute of Technology, during a ceremony set for 1 p.m. at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

____

