Atlanta mayor tapped as DNC's Vice-Chair of Civic Engagement and Voter Protection

President-elect Joe Biden is working to reorganize the Democratic National Committee and has included a spot for Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance. Biden has named the DNC’s new chair, four new vice chairs, secretary, treasurer, and national finance chair.

Former South Carolina Democratic Party Chair Jaime Harrison has been tapped by Biden to serve as the next chair of the DNC. Harrison, who is a current DNC associate chair and senior counselor, grabbed national attention last year as he demolished Senate fundraising records in his unsuccessful bid to oust longtime Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a strong ally of President Trump.

The 44-year-old Harrison, who made history as his state’s first Black Democratic Party chair, once served as an aide to powerful Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., the third-ranking Democrat in the chamber.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has been tapped as the Vice-Chair of Civic Engagement and Voter Protection. The mayor responded to the nomination in a tweet that reads:

"I’m honored and humbled to be endorsed by @JoeBiden for Vice-Chair of the @DNC. I’m ready to build on our party’s progress to make a better future for all Americans."

Bottoms, who at one point was the shortlist as Biden’s running mate, helped to push Georgians to vote for president-elect and Georgia two new Democratic senators.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Senator Tammy Duckworth, and Rep. Filemon Vela Jr. were also named as vice-chairs. Jason Rae was named as secretary, Virginia McGregor was nominated as treasurer, and Chris Korge was appointed to National Finance Chair.

"This group of individuals represent the very best of the Democratic Party," said President-elect Joe Biden. "Their stories and long histories of activism and work reflects our party’s values and the diversity that make us so strong. As our country faces multiple crises from systemic racism to the COVID-19 pandemic, working families in America need and deserve real leadership. We need to elect Democrats across our country and up and down the ballot. To do that is going to take tireless leadership, committed to strengthening Democratic infrastructure across our states. These leaders are battle-tested and ready for this immense task. I know they will get the job done."

"I’m thrilled by this slate of officers, all battle-tested, brilliant leaders that build on our party’s successes, reflect the great diversity of the Party, and will work to expand our successes up and down the ballot," said incoming White House Deputy Chief of Staff Jen O’Malley Dillon. "These leaders know what we need to do to ensure the party is strong, inclusive, and continues to expand our coalition of support across the states — because that’s how we’ll continue winning races and electing leaders at every level who will build America back better. The stakes couldn’t be higher for the American people. As our country continues to grapple with dual public health and economic crises, Democratic leadership is needed in all levels of our government. I am more than confident that these officers, with Jaime Harrison at the helm, will lead a party that will do just that."

The new DNC members are expected to be voted in by next Thursday at noon. They will serve a four-year term.

FOX News contributed to this report

