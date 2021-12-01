Who is Atlanta mayor-elect Andre Dickens?

Atlanta voters have spoken and City Council member Andre Dickens is now mayor-elect. Results show Dickens defeated Felicia Moore in a runoff Tuesday with 64% of the vote.

Dickens won a campaign dominated by concern over rising violent crime in the city, arguing he would be more effective than Moore, who had often been a sometimes-lonely critic of previous mayors in her 20 years on the City Council. Moore had been the leading candidate by a wide margin in the first round of voting on Nov. 2 among 14 candidates in a nonpartisan race.

"We voted for progress and a problem solver, for a bridge builder, for transformation," Dickens told a crowd of hundreds during his victory speech Tuesday night. "And this work will start right now. We can’t wait any longer to address these issues."

Here's what you need to know about Atlanta's next mayor:

Who is Mayor-elect Andre Dickens?

Dickens, 47, is an Atlanta native and graduated from Mays High School. He earned a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from the Georgia Institutes of Technology.

Dickens was the Chief Development Officer of a non-profit called TechBridge, which aims to eliminate poverty by implementing innovative technology to help other non-profits.

Dickens has a 16-year-old daughter.

What offices has Andre Dickens held?

Dickens was elected to Atlanta City Council Post 3 at-Large in November 2013. He was re-elected in 2017.

Dickens most recently served as chairman of the Transportation Committee, which included providing oversight of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Dicken's previous committee assignments included the chairman of the Public Safety Committee and Community Development Committee.

He served on the boards of Atlanta BeltLine, Invest Atlanta, and the Center for Civil and Human Rights.

What party does Andre Dickens belong to?

While Atlanta mayoral races are non-partisan races, Dickens is affiliated with the Democratic party.

Who endorsed Andre Dickens?

Dickens received a key, late endorsement from sitting Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Prior to that, Dickens had endorsements from former Mayor Shirley Franklin, saying Dickens was a "new-school" candidate with an eye toward the future and familiarity with implementing technology.

"I like Andre because he's authentic," Franklin said.

Dickens was endorsed by Georgia Senators Donzella James, Nan Orreck and former state senator and gubernatorial candidate Jason Carter, grandson of former President Jimmy Carter.

After endorsing former Mayor Kasim Reed in the primary, Ambassador Andrew Young endorsed Dickens in the runoff with Felicia Moore.

What were some of Dickens' achievements as a councilman?

Dickens claims to have played a critical role in establishing the city's Department of Transportation. Dickens helped establish the BeltLine Inclusionary Zoning, which is designed to keep rent affordable near the trails.

In terms of public safety, Dickens claims homicides decreased in Atlanta while he was chairman of the Public Safety Committee. He implemented the Senior Patrol Officer position at the Atlanta Police Department.

What is his plan for fighting crime?

During his campaign, Dickens released a four-point plan to tackle surging crime in Atlanta.

Dickens used the acronym S.A.F.E. to describe his four-point plan:

Surge the police force by 250 officers during my first year in office while training every APD employee in racial sensitivity and de-escalation techniques.

Arrest gang leaders that are preying on our children and resolve pandemic-related court backlogs to get violent criminals off our streets.

Force with GBI, FBI, and ATF to address gun trafficking and a task force to hire and deploy specialists to deal with non-violent issues like mental health and homelessness.

Empower APD to engage in community policing and to support them with new technologies to reduce response times, like smart streetlights, shot-spotters and software connecting APD and Fulton Sheriffs.

Dickens voiced his "full support" for Atlanta Police Department Chief Rodney Bryant, installed by his predecessor in 2021.

Dickens advocated for building up police manpower and potential mentoring programs for young people.

When did Dickens decide to run?

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced she would not seek a second term as mayor in April.

Dickens was part of a wave of candidates that announced in the wake of Bottoms' decision. Dickens announced his campaign in May.

He was the fourth announced candidate to succeed Bottoms as mayor.

When does Mayor-elect Dickens take office?

According to the Atlanta City Charter, the mayoral term begins the first Monday in January after each regular municipal election.

Dickens will serve a four-year term, making him mayor through 2026. He's eligible to run for two consecutive terms.

