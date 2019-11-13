Mayor debuts new Atlanta Department of Transportation

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms introduced the public to the officials set to lead the city's newly formed Department of Transportation.

Atlanta DOT is designed to improve transportation options serving the growing community.

The agency plans to provide affordable choices to get around the city safely which includes overseeing roadway repairs, bike lane construction, and upgrading streetlights.

Mayor Bottoms revealed Atlanta's first-ever strategic transportation plan called the "Vision Zero" policy.

The goal is to eliminate deadly traffic accidents and ease travel for people without a car.