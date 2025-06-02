Olu Brown, former pastor and business owner, announces run for Georgia governor

The Brief Former faith leader and small business owner Olu Brown is running for governor. Brown worked in ministry for 25 years, including 15 years growing the Impact Church congregation. Brown is currently conducting listening tours around the state and is running as a Democratic candidate for governor.



Another candidate has thrown his hat into the ring to run for Georgia governor.

What we know:

Brown is a 47-year-old husband and father of four. He was born in Texas and came to Atlanta to attend the International Theological Center.

As the founding pastor, Brown grew Impact from a congregation of 25 to one of the fastest-growing churches in the state of Georgia.

Brown faces former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and current state Senator Jason Esteves for the Democratic nomination for governor.

He is known in the metro area as a retired popular pastor who led one of the fastest-growing congregations in the state.

What they're saying:

Olu Brown, who has never run for office, says Georgians aren't looking for a long political resume, but rather a problem-solver who sees all Georgians.

"What qualifies me to be the next governor is... a governor is a CEO of a state, and that is what I have been. A small business owner. And that is what I have been as a pastor," Olu Brown said with a smile.

Brown says he grew the East Point United Methodist Church from 25 people to a $4-million-dollar megachurch.

"The tools that you need to be a successful minister and also, from my world, a church planner, are the same tools and techniques you need in politics because, at the end of the day, it's all about people. Can you build bridges? Can you collaborate? Can you solve big, complex problems? And that's what I did for 25 years," Brown said with confidence.

Brown is 47 years old. He is originally from Texas but came to Atlanta for seminary at ITC. He retired from the ministry in 2022 and now owns his own consulting and coaching firm.

With no elected office on his resume, he says education, affordable health care, and advocating for small businesses will top his agenda. He believes Georgians will support him.

"I haven't been elected, but if you look at the state of Georgia, there is a current precedent. Our two United States senators are first-time office holders," the husband and father of four said.

Brown says he is a bridge builder who can solve complex problems. His listening tour continues around the state.