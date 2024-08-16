Suspects in deadly Douglasville Sweet 16 party shooting to be sentenced

Three men accused of a shooting at a Douglasville Sweet 16 birthday party that killed two teens and injured several others are set to go before a judge to be sentenced on Friday.

The deadly shooting happened on the night of March 4 at a home on Skitka Drive, authorities said.

More than 100 people attended the Sweet 16 birthday party. Eventually, attendees were kicked out by the homeowners after discovering some of the teenagers were smoking marijuana. Shortly after the attendees were told to leave, the gunfire started.

Homeowner Chrystal Walker-Cherry told FOX 5 that the shooter or shooters were not on her party list because they waited in a car up the road. She said they didn't know the address of the house for the party and were waiting for the children to leave.

Samuel Moon, 15, and Aj’anaye Hill, 14, were shot and killed when a gunman opened fire on attendees at a Sweet 16 party in Douglasville on March 5, 2023.

The shooting claimed the lives of 15-year-old Samuel Moon and 14-year-old Aj'anaye Hill. Seven other teens were wounded.

Investigators alleged the shooting was meant to be "a gang hit" but said Moon and Hill were not the intended targets.

In the months that followed, detectives arrested seven people in connection with the shooting. Three of the suspects, Micahel Williams, Noah Bradley, and Kingston Cottman, are set to be sentenced.

Kingston Cottman (Douglas County Sheriff's Office) (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Bradley, 21, was the latest man arrested in connection with the case. He faces three counts of murder, 11 counts of aggravated assault, seven counts of aggravated battery, 13 counts of participation in criminal gang activity, 11 counts of gun possession and three counts of first-degree property damage.

He faces charges of 2 counts of murder, 2 counts of participating in a criminal street gang, 10 counts of aggravated battery, and 11 counts of aggravated assault.

Two of the suspects, twin brothers Chase and Chacne McDowell, reportedly pled guilty to lesser charges earlier this year. The other men involved are facing multiple murder charges and several other counts.

They have remained in custody at the Douglas County Jail without bond since their arrests.