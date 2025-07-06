Lake Nottely boat explosion: Father talks explosion, path forward for family

article

The Brief A father whose family was on a boat when it exploded in Lake Nottely discussed what happened as he was driving. The boater of 20 years had just stopped to fill up with gas. The boat exploded while they were still idling. Everyone on board was sent into the water. Some of the family have already been released, but the dad said one of his sons might be in the burn unit for 6 months.



Tonight we’re hearing from the father who was driving a boat on July 4 with his three sons and four other family members when it exploded without warning.

Family injured in boat explosion

What we know:

It sent all seven of his family members, including his sons, to the hospital, some with severe burns.

A few of the family members, including his younger son, niece and three other people, have been released from the hospital.

Family recovering from injuries

What they're saying:

But his two older sons, 20-year-old Aiden and 17-year-old Isaac, suffered major burns and are going to be in the burn unit at Grady Memorial Hospital for quite some time.

"My oldest is doing well. He's got burns on his legs and his arms. My middle boy, the 17-year-old, the one that was the deepest into the fire, is the worst. He's still fighting for his life," said Matthew Miller.

The boater of more than 20 years had just refueled their boat at the Cozy Cove Marina in Union County. They were idling the boat engine, leaving the marina, when they spotted some trash in the water.

"As soon as the guys on the back of the boat reached down to pick it up, there was an explosion, just an explosion of fire. Fireball, instant," Miller said.

Five of the people on board were able to jump off, including his 10-year-old son James. But he said the blast knocked Aiden and Isaac into the deck of the boat. Instinct took over and Miller pulled them out of the flames and got them into the water.

"But got him, got him overboard. And I turn around and go towards the bow of the boat, and it's just a wall of flames," he said.

He had to abandon ship with everyone else. The next few moments were a whirlpool of chaos and fear.

"The screaming, the kids that were screaming in the boat, getting them out... trying to swim when your legs are burned... it was terrifying, and now you have a floating boat with a full tank of gas next to you on fire," Miller said.

Miller said some nearby boaters rushed to get them all to safety. "People jumped in action, throwing life preservers, getting on jet skis, grabbing people so they wouldn't, you know, drown and kind of drug them up to the shore," Miller said.

His son James was just released from Cobb Wellstar’s pediatric burn unit and is doing well. His niece and her friends were treated at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta. But his son Isaac is a different story.

"He's got 80–82% total, what they say is TBSA, third-degree burns, but he's got a fight. He's got a fight in him. They said that he'd probably be here probably a half a year in this burn center," Miller said.

The 17-year-old has a long road to healing and recovery ahead. But Miller is thankful all his sons and family members made it off the water this Independence Day. "Super blessed that everyone is still alive," he said.

Family in need

What you can do:

To help the family during this tough time, the family set up a GoFundMe.