Suspect in two robberies: Atlanta police ask for help finding this man

article

The Brief Both robberies happened on June 24 in the 1600 block of Braeburn Drive within minutes of each other. Both victims said the man who robbed them appeared to be armed, according to police. The suspect can be seen in surveillance video released by police.



Atlanta police are asking for help to find the man responsible for two robberies in one day.

What we know:

Police said both robberies happened on June 24 in the 1600 block of Braeburn Drive within minutes of each other.

The first call about the robbery came in at 11:23 a.m., with the next call coming at 11:40 a.m.

Both victims said the man who robbed them appeared to be armed, according to police.

The suspect can be seen in surveillance video released by police.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

Tips that remain anonymous are eligible for a $5,000 reward.