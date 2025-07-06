Expand / Collapse search

Suspect in two robberies: Atlanta police ask for help finding this man

Published  July 6, 2025 8:00pm EDT
Atlanta
The Brief

    • Both robberies happened on June 24 in the 1600 block of Braeburn Drive within minutes of each other.
    • Both victims said the man who robbed them appeared to be armed, according to police.
    • The suspect can be seen in surveillance video released by police.

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are asking for help to find the man responsible for two robberies in one day.

What we know:

Police said both robberies happened on June 24 in the 1600 block of Braeburn Drive within minutes of each other.

The first call about the robbery came in at 11:23 a.m., with the next call coming at 11:40 a.m.

Both victims said the man who robbed them appeared to be armed, according to police.

The suspect can be seen in surveillance video released by police.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

Tips that remain anonymous are eligible for a $5,000 reward. 

The Source: Information in this article came from Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta via a press release. 

