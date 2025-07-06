Massive truck fire: Fairburn FD stops flames at post office warehouse
FAIRBURN, Ga. - A massive fire in Fairburn was extinguished after the Fairburn Fire Department responded.
What we know:
Officials said crews responded to the U.S. Post Office warehouse in Fairburn's warehouse district around noon on Saturday.
They arrived to find an 18-wheeler attached to the warehouse on fire, the department said.
Firefighters performed a "precise tactical attack" to put out the flames before they spread to the warehouse.
Video posted on X by the department shows the cab engulfed in flames, as well as flames spreading into the front of the trailer before it was put out.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire has not been released.
The Source: Information in this article came from a post on X by the Fairburn Fire Department and messages between FOX 5 and the Fairburn Fire Department via X.