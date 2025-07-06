Expand / Collapse search

Massive truck fire: Fairburn FD stops flames at post office warehouse

Published  July 6, 2025 7:09pm EDT
Fairburn
The Fairburn Fire Department released dramatic video of its firefighters putting out a fire that started in an 18-wheeler.

The Brief

    • A massive fire was reported at the U.S. Post Office warehouse in Fairburn's warehouse district on Saturday.
    • The Fairburn Fire Department said crews responded around noon to find an 18-wheeler cab covered in flames.
    • Crews stopped the flames before they could spread to the warehouse. 

FAIRBURN, Ga. - A massive fire in Fairburn was extinguished after the Fairburn Fire Department responded.

What we know:

Officials said crews responded to the U.S. Post Office warehouse in Fairburn's warehouse district around noon on Saturday.

They arrived to find an 18-wheeler attached to the warehouse on fire, the department said.

Firefighters performed a "precise tactical attack" to put out the flames before they spread to the warehouse.  

Video posted on X by the department shows the cab engulfed in flames, as well as flames spreading into the front of the trailer before it was put out. 

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire has not been released. 

The Source: Information in this article came from a post on X by the Fairburn Fire Department and messages between FOX 5 and the Fairburn Fire Department via X. 

