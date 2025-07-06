Massive truck fire: Fairburn FD stops flames at post office warehouse

The Brief A massive fire was reported at the U.S. Post Office warehouse in Fairburn's warehouse district on Saturday. The Fairburn Fire Department said crews responded around noon to find an 18-wheeler cab covered in flames. Crews stopped the flames before they could spread to the warehouse.



A massive fire in Fairburn was extinguished after the Fairburn Fire Department responded.

What we know:

Officials said crews responded to the U.S. Post Office warehouse in Fairburn's warehouse district around noon on Saturday.

They arrived to find an 18-wheeler attached to the warehouse on fire, the department said.

Firefighters performed a "precise tactical attack" to put out the flames before they spread to the warehouse.

Video posted on X by the department shows the cab engulfed in flames, as well as flames spreading into the front of the trailer before it was put out.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire has not been released.