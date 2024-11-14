3 men to be sentenced for deadly Sweet 16 shooting in Douglasville

The Brief Timothy Coleman, Kingston Cottman and Tahkel Beverly-Smart will learn their sentences connected with a "gang-related" Sweet 16 shooting in Douglasville on Thursday. Investigators believe a social media comment about a gang member's suicide is what led to the shooting. All three men were acquitted of murder charges. Prior associates of the defendants entered guilty pleas before the three men were sentenced.



Three men convicted in a deadly shooting at a Douglasville Sweet 16 party in 2023 will find out their sentences on Thursday.

Timothy Coleman, 20, 18-year-old Kingston Cottman, and 23-year-old Tahkel Marquise Beverly-Smart will appear in a Douglas County courtroom for a sentencing hearing.

Coleman and Cottman were found guilty of aggravated assault, violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of an illegal weapon in October.

Beverly-Smart was found guilty of violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

All three men were acquitted of murder charges.

Sweet 16 shooting in Douglasville kills 2 teens

On March 4, 2023, there were more than 100 people in attendance at a Sweet 16 on Sitka Drive in Douglasville. Eventually, the attendees were kicked out by the homeowners after discovering some of the teenagers were smoking marijuana.

Shortly after the attendees were told to leave, the gunfire started.

Two teens, 14-year-old Aj'anaye Hill and 15-year-old Samuel Moon, were killed. Several other teens were wounded. None of them were the intended target.

Samuel Moon, 15, and Aj’anaye Hill, 14, were shot and killed when a gunman opened fire on attendees at a sweet 16 party in Douglasville on March 5, 2023.

Investigators alleged the shooting was meant to be "a gang hit" from a well-known group in Cobb County called DBG.

What led to Douglasville Sweet 16 shooting?

Chief Superior Court Judge William "Beau" McClain presided over the trial where evidence pointed to a confrontation sparked by social media remarks about a fellow gang member's suicide.

While attacking the young man they believed made the comments, they began firing into the crowd of kids with automatic weapons.

Police uncovered Flock camera footage that linked Coleman and Beverly-Smart to the crime scene in a 2008 Lexus ES350. Cellphone data placed the other defendants in the area at the time of the incident.

Other suspects in Douglasville Sweet 16 shooting

Defendants Michael Williams, Noah Bradley and twin brothers Chase and Chance McDowell took plea deals for lesser charges earlier this year.

Williams was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole after 30 years, plus five years. Bradley was sentenced to 20 years, to serve five. The twins will be released after serving 12 months in confinement.