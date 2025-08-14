Clayton County teacher’s video celebrating Black male educators goes viral
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Clayton County high school teacher’s Instagram video is gaining national attention for celebrating representation in education.
What we know:
Alfred "Shivy" Brooks, one of the Black male teachers at Charles R. Drew High School, posted a clip showing him greeting his fellow Black male colleagues in the school hallways.
The simple but powerful moment highlights a demographic that makes up less than 2% of public school teachers nationwide.
Why you should care:
Brooks said having Black male educators in schools can make a meaningful difference for students, offering representation and role models they can relate to.
What they're saying:
The video’s message resonated widely, even catching the attention of Grammy Award-winning rapper Common, who shared the post on his Instagram with the caption "Super heroes."