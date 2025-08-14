Clayton County teacher’s video celebrating Black male educators goes viral

The Brief Clayton County teacher Alfred "Shivy" Brooks posts viral video highlighting Black male educators. Black male teachers make up less than 2% of public school educators nationwide. Rapper Common shares the video on Instagram, calling them "Super heroes."



A Clayton County high school teacher’s Instagram video is gaining national attention for celebrating representation in education.

What we know:

Alfred "Shivy" Brooks, one of the Black male teachers at Charles R. Drew High School, posted a clip showing him greeting his fellow Black male colleagues in the school hallways.

The simple but powerful moment highlights a demographic that makes up less than 2% of public school teachers nationwide.

Why you should care:

Brooks said having Black male educators in schools can make a meaningful difference for students, offering representation and role models they can relate to.

What they're saying:

The video’s message resonated widely, even catching the attention of Grammy Award-winning rapper Common, who shared the post on his Instagram with the caption "Super heroes."