Clayton County teacher’s video celebrating Black male educators goes viral

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 14, 2025 10:39am EDT
Clayton County
FOX 5 Atlanta
A Clayton County teacher posted a video of himself greeting other Black male colleagues at his school and the video has now gone viral. Black males make up less than 2% of public school teachers.

The Brief

    • Clayton County teacher Alfred "Shivy" Brooks posts viral video highlighting Black male educators.
    • Black male teachers make up less than 2% of public school educators nationwide.
    • Rapper Common shares the video on Instagram, calling them "Super heroes."

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Clayton County high school teacher’s Instagram video is gaining national attention for celebrating representation in education.

What we know:

Alfred "Shivy" Brooks, one of the Black male teachers at Charles R. Drew High School, posted a clip showing him greeting his fellow Black male colleagues in the school hallways. 

The simple but powerful moment highlights a demographic that makes up less than 2% of public school teachers nationwide.

Why you should care:

Brooks said having Black male educators in schools can make a meaningful difference for students, offering representation and role models they can relate to. 

What they're saying:

The video’s message resonated widely, even catching the attention of Grammy Award-winning rapper Common, who shared the post on his Instagram with the caption "Super heroes."

The Source

  • Information for above story came from posts on social media. 

