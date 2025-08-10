Alleged drunk driver crashes into Spalding County lake; child flown to hospital

The Brief The Acura TL was traveling down Dundee Lake Road at a high rate of speed, according to GSP, and then turned into the parking lot of Dundee Lake. Once in the lot, troopers said the car kept driving fast, hit a boulder used as traffic control and landed in a grassy area next to the lake. The driver climbed out of the vehicle and stood on top of the car. A 3-year-old was trapped inside the car.



An alleged drunk driver drove a car into a Spalding County lake, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

What we know:

The Acura TL was traveling down Dundee Lake Road at a high rate of speed, according to GSP, and then turned into the parking lot of Dundee Lake. Once in the lot, troopers said the car kept driving fast, hit a boulder used as traffic control and landed in a grassy area next to the lake.

After the car landed, troopers said the car went into the lake.

The driver climbed out of the vehicle and stood on top of the car, troopers said. A 3-year-old was trapped inside the car.

Fire and police officials arrived and rescued the child. They performed CPR until the child had a pulse again. The child was flown to a hospital for treatment.

The driver of the car now faces the following charges: driving under the influence, serious injury by vehicle, endangering a child under 14 while driving under the influence, reckless driving, and child safety seat violations.

What's next:

The Georgia State Patrol's Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRTD) is investigating.