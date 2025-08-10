Mattie's Call: Police searching for missing Clayton County woman

article

The Brief Police said Natasha Bell was last seen around 4 p.m. Saturday leaving the 9100 block of Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro, GA. She has black hair with gold tips and was last seen wearing an orange shirt, black and orange leggings and black shoes. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Clayton County Police Department immediately at 770-477-3550.



Police in Clayton County are searching for a missing 54-year-old woman.

What we know:

Police said Natasha Bell was last seen around 4 p.m. Saturday leaving the 9100 block of Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro, GA.

She has black hair with gold tips and was last seen wearing an orange shirt, black and orange leggings and black shoes.

Natasha has been diagnosed with medical conditions that may require care and attention, and her family is concerned for her well-being.

What you can do:

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Clayton County Police Department immediately at 770-477-3550.