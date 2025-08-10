Cobb County neighbors rally for man’s release from ICE custody

The Brief According to his family, Osnei Lima was arrested by ICE from his Cobb County home on April 30 and sent to an ICE detention center in Mississippi. Neighbors and family say he’s "anything but a criminal" and is an upstanding member of the community. Juan says his father suffers from chronic back pain and a heart condition, and the family worries he’s not getting adequate medical attention.



Neighbors and friends in Cobb County came together on Sunday to advocate for the release of Osnei Lima from ICE custody.

What they're saying:

According to his family, Lima was arrested by ICE from his Cobb County home on April 30 and sent to an ICE detention center in Mississippi. His family says he has a heart condition, and they’re worried he’s not getting adequate medical treatment.

Neighbors and family say he’s "anything but a criminal" and is an upstanding member of the community.

On Sunday, dozens gathered at an apartment complex clubhouse in Cobb County to write letters to Georgia’s two U.S. senators and Governor Brian Kemp, asking for their help to get Lima released from ICE custody.

"I haven't been to Brazil for 26 years, so you can imagine this is home," said Sandra Lima, Osnei’s wife.

She says she and her husband were arrested by ICE at their Cobb County home on April 30.

"I was detained for 15 days at Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia. And those were hard days. And I'm glad that I'm back with my son," she said.

But ICE has continued to detain her husband, even transferring him to a facility in Mississippi.

"When it feels like your nightmares came true, what do you do?" she asked.

The couple run a cleaning business and are active in their church. Lima has sung in church many times.

"These aren't criminals," said Ellen Rocha, who has known the Limas for almost 20 years.

She says she doesn’t understand why ICE went after them when the Trump administration promised to focus on criminal illegal migrants.

"These are some of the most incredible, compassionate, community-driven people who pay their taxes and have done everything to sacrifice for their son," Rocha said.

"I just say, look at my parents, look at my mom, look at my dad. Is this the kind of people that that has been claimed to go after? These are people within their community that, you know, house cleaners don't have a single crime or anything to their name," said the Limas’ son, Juan.

Juan says his father suffers from chronic back pain and a heart condition, and the family worries he’s not getting adequate medical attention.

"There’s been several nights where we go to bed at night and wake up in the morning, and we haven’t heard from my dad, and we’re worried, ‘is his blood pressure high? Is everything okay?’" he said.

Friends and neighbors say they want Osnei back home for good.

"I care about this family. They've put so much into our community, the least we can do is show up for them now," one supporter said.

Juan Lima says they asked ICE to release his father on parole, but that request was denied. Now, they’re asking he be released due to his medical conditions.