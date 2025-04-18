Acworth Walmart kidnapping attempt: Video may prove man's innocence

The Brief 56-year-old Mahendra Patel is charged with Attempted Kidnapping, Simple Battery, and Simple Assault after police say he tried to kidnap a little boy inside a Walmart on Cobb Parkway. Patel’s attorney shared surveillance video from the store that she says shows Patel speaking with the child's mother and attempting to assist her. Acworth Police say they are aware of what they call the "partial video" that was released, but they cannot release additional details because this is an active and ongoing investigation.



A Cobb County man is in jail on charges of attempted kidnapping. His attorney says surveillance video shows he never tried to take the child, but was instead trying to help the mother.

What we know:

Mahendra Patel is being held in the Cobb County Jail without bond. Acworth Police say that last month, Patel tried to snatch a little boy from his mother’s arms inside the Walmart on Cobb Parkway.

Patel’s attorney, Ashleigh Merchant, says the video she shared with FOX 5 shows that’s not what happened.

What they're saying:

"You can see where Mr. Patel enters the store. You can see where he first encounters Ms. Miller," said Merchant.

Caroline Miller can be seen in the video using a motorized cart. She has one child at her feet and another in her lap.

In the footage, Patel’s back is to the camera. Merchant says her client is simply asking Ms. Miller where the Tylenol is. She insists he was not trying to take the child.

"You can’t see this tug-of-war or grabbing back and forth. You can see him lean in, and it’s very likely he was doing what he said — which is to keep the child from falling," Merchant said.

Later, after Patel leaves the area, the video shows Ms. Miller crashing her cart into a display case, causing one child to fall. Another man steps in to help.

The video also shows Patel picking up the Tylenol he was searching for and showing it to Ms. Miller as he walks by.

"He shows it to her and she gives him a thumbs up," Merchant said.

Patel is then seen checking out, paying with a debit card, and speaking with employees as he exits the store.

"He’s not fleeing, not in a hurry, not running away, not trying to hide what just happened. You don’t see anything," said Merchant.

Acworth Police released a statement saying that while they are limited in the details they can provide in order to preserve the integrity of the case, they are "aware of the partial video that has been released to the public."

Merchant says there are approximately 70 hours of surveillance video. She says she released segments showing the interaction between Patel and the child’s mother.

"I tried very carefully to make sure all different angles were able to be viewed. Perhaps they could go back and watch all the surveillance videos and see," said Merchant.

What's next:

A grand jury indicted Patel on charges of Attempted Kidnapping, Simple Battery, and Simple Assault. He has been in jail for 27 days and has a bond hearing scheduled for May 6.