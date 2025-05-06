Atlanta photographer offering free headshots for laid-off CDC workers

article

The Brief Atlanta photographer Michele Noma is offering free headshots to laid-off CDC workers to assist with job searches and networking. Each 10-minute session includes light retouching and a downloadable gallery of professional images. Interested participants can schedule a session by messaging Noma on Facebook; more details are available on her website.



An Atlanta-area photographer is stepping up to support recently laid-off Centers for Disease Control and Prevention employees by offering free professional headshots.

What we know:

Michele Noma, owner of Michele Noma and Company Photography, is providing complimentary 10-minute portrait sessions to help former CDC workers update their professional images as they apply for new jobs and network in the workforce.

Each session includes light retouching and access to a downloadable gallery of images. Noma says she launched the initiative to help those impacted by the layoffs put their best foot forward during a difficult time.

According to Noma, more than 120 former employees have already signed up for the headshots. Noma has also established a GoFundMe to help cover the costs.

The backstory:

It was originally announced that approximately 2,400 CDC employees would lose their jobs after an overhaul of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was announced by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and backed by President Donald Trump.

However, a few of the employees were brought back after it was determined that they were essential to the continued operation of specific programs or departments within the CDC. At this time, it is unknown exactly how many employees ultimately lost their jobs. Additionally, several senior officials with the CDC also resigned.

Regardless, there have been several protests by former employees and others since the layoffs and Democratic senators Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock have been outspoken in their opposition to the job cuts.

RELATED STORIES

What you can do:

Those interested in scheduling a session can message Noma directly on Facebook. More information about the headshot project and ways to support it can be found on her website.