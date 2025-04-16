Sen. Warnock, Rep. Johnson attend CDC rally in Atlanta on Tuesday

The Brief Senator Raphael Warnock and Representative Hank Johnson spoke at a rally outside CDC headquarters in Atlanta to support recently fired employees. The lawmakers pledged to advocate for the affected workers and called for accountability in the federal layoffs. Approximately 2,400 CDC employees are believed to be among 10,000 laid off nationwide by the Department of Health and Human Services, though official numbers have not been released.



Two Georgia lawmakers joined protesters on Tuesday outside the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta to support recently fired CDC employees.

What we know:

U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock and U.S. Representative Hank Johnson spoke to the crowd gathered on Clifton Road, expressing solidarity with the workers and criticizing the federal layoffs. The lawmakers said they are committed to helping those affected by the terminations.

What we don't know:

Although the federal government has not released an official tally, it is believed that about 2,400 CDC employees were among the 10,000 workers laid off across the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

