CDC job cut protests continue; Rep. Williams joins demonstration

Dozens of protesters gathered outside the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday morning.

The demonstrators were there to denounce sweeping job cuts that have left thousands of public health workers unemployed.

The backstory:

The demonstration, organized by Rep. Nikema Williams, a Democrat who represents Georgia’s 5th congressional district, drew CDC employees and supporters who held signs and voiced frustration over the abrupt layoffs.

The cuts are part of a broader push by the Trump administration to reduce federal spending, with the Department of Health and Human Services estimating the layoffs will save approximately $1.8 billion annually. But those who gathered said the human and public health costs could far outweigh any savings.

What they're saying:

"Today we are fighting for public health. We are fighting for the employees of this district and we are fighting for the CDC," Williams said to the crowd.

"I am so sorry that our executive branch is not treating you like the crucial civil servants that you are—keeping our community safe," Williams added.

Many of those affected said they were caught off guard and are still grappling with what’s next.

"Working at the CDC wasn’t just a job—it was a dream," said one behavioral scientist. "This is about the profound consequences of these terminations—decisions made abruptly, without warning, and without the life-saving work being done."

Another former employee, Shelby H., said, "For many of us, serving and protecting the public health is a lifelong goal. We want to do good science that makes a positive impact in our communities."

Erin, who also lost her job, warned of far-reaching consequences beyond the CDC. "These cuts to CDC staff and programs are going to impact more than just the staff. They are going to have ripple effects across Georgia and the country. Many state and local health departments have relied on the work from CDC," she said.

Veteran employee Kevin Pettus, who served at the agency for 30 years, said his decision to work in public service rather than the private sector was driven by a desire to protect others.

"I’ve worked at the CDC for 30 years and devoted my life to science and public health and service," Pettus said. "I could have gone to the private sector and made a lot of money. But that wasn’t my goal. My goal was to protect people I care about, I love, and I know—and those I don’t know."

