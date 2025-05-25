26-year-old man shot on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, police say

article

The Brief A 26-year-old man was shot multiple times during an early morning dispute in a parking lot on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW in Atlanta. Police say the incident began as a verbal altercation with an unknown suspect before escalating into gunfire. The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition as investigators work to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.



Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that left a 26-year-old man injured early Sunday morning in the northwest part of the city.

What we know:

Officers from Zone 1 responded around 1:01 a.m. on May 25 to reports of gunfire at 2038 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was alert and stable when transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital, according to authorities.

Initial findings suggest the shooting stemmed from a verbal altercation between the victim and an unidentified person in the parking lot of the location. Police say the argument escalated and ultimately led to gunfire.

What's next:

Homicide investigators were called to the scene to gather evidence and interview potential witnesses. The case remains under investigation, and officials note that details may change as more information becomes available.