Missing: Pregnant woman last seen May 16 leaving hospital

The Brief Victoria Harris, a 25-year-old pregnant woman with a mental health condition, was last seen leaving Piedmont Hospital on the morning of May 16. Atlanta Police began investigating after receiving a missing person report from Peachtree Road NW early on May 17. Harris’ family believes she is in danger and urges anyone with information to contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.



A 25-year-old woman named Victoria Harris is missing, according to Atlanta Police.

What we know:

Harris was last seen leaving Piedmont Hospital around 9:20 a.m. May 16.

At around 1 a.m. May 17, police responded to a missing person call from the 1900 block of Peachtree Road NW.

Harris is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has short, brown dreadlocks. She was wearing dark blue overalls with a black shirt underneath at the time she was last seen. She did not have any shoes on at the time.

What they're saying:

According to a representative for the family, Harris is several months pregnant and suffering from a mental disorder. She reportedly went to the hospital for psychiatric help, but was not admitted because of her pregnancy. Her family believes she is in danger.

Victoria Harris. Photo supplied by family.

What you can do:

If any information is known about her whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.