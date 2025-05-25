$5K reward offered for tips in January Metropolitan Parkway robbery

article

The Brief Atlanta Police are investigating a January armed robbery at a Shell station on Metropolitan Parkway SW, where victims were confronted at gunpoint while walking to their car. One victim reported being physically assaulted before the suspect took their belongings and fled the scene on foot. The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a black face mask, black gloves, dark clothing, and gray or white tennis shoes; tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers for a reward up to $5,000.



Atlanta Police are searching for a suspect following an early morning armed robbery in January at a gas station in southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Officers responded to the Shell station at 2477 Metropolitan Parkway SW around 1:44 a.m. on Jan. after receiving a report of a pedestrian robbery. According to investigators, the victims told officers they were walking to their vehicle, which was parked at a pump, when they were approached by an unidentified man armed with a handgun.

The thief demanded their belongings, and one of the victims said he was physically assaulted during the robbery. After taking the victims' possessions, the man fled the scene on foot.

The thief was a Black male wearing a black face mask, black gloves, dark clothing, and gray or white tennis shoes, according to Atlanta police.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the suspect to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 404-577-8477, visiting StopCrimeAtl.org, or texting CSGA and the tip to 738477. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.