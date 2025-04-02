CDC job cuts spark protest outside Atlanta headquarters

The Brief CDC employees protest job cuts outside Atlanta headquarters after surprise layoffs by Health and Human Services. Layoffs affect scientists, doctors, researchers, and senior staff; HHS says move will save $1.8 billion annually. Protesters warn of damage to public health efforts and Atlanta’s local economy due to loss of CDC jobs.



A protest erupted outside the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Roybal campus in Atlanta Tuesday as employees voiced frustration over sweeping job cuts announced by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

What we know:

The layoffs are part of a broader effort by former President Donald Trump’s administration to reduce government spending. HHS estimates the cuts will save approximately $1.8 billion annually.

Affected workers include researchers, scientists, doctors, support staff, and senior leaders. The decision has drawn backlash from current and former employees who say the process was poorly handled and could have lasting effects on public health and the local economy.

What they're saying:

"There was no input from the leaders of the institution as to how they could at least intelligently try to reduce in force," said one former CDC. "It was done by people who absolutely don’t know what they’re doing."

Another protester emphasized the potential economic fallout, saying, "CDC contributes a great deal of economic impact to Atlanta, to the state of Georgia. And the fact that all these employees are getting cut — it’s going to have a pretty profound effect on the local economy."

Demonstrators say they plan to continue speaking out as the implications of the cuts become clearer in the weeks ahead.