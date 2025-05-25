Viral food critic Keith Lee surprises Conyers pizzeria with $50K award

article

The Brief Sharpiros Pizzeria in Conyers received a $50,000 award from TikTok food critic Keith Lee and Toast for its community-focused efforts. Lee praised the restaurant's impact beyond food, highlighting its "boy discipline" program and regular giveaways that support youth, families, and frontline workers. The surprise award is part of a larger initiative by Lee to uplift small businesses, with additional funds given to The Wing Suite in Lawrenceville.



A beloved pizzeria in Conyers has received a national spotlight — and a $50,000 boost — thanks to viral TikTok food reviewer Keith Lee and restaurant tech company Toast.

What we know:

Sharpiros Pizzeria, known not just for its Buffalo-style pies but also its unwavering community support, was selected as the national winner of a campaign recognizing restaurants that embody the spirit of service. The award, backed by Toast, celebrates eateries that "know it’s the little things that count." Sharpiros rose to the top from among submissions across the country.

Lee personally surprised the owners with the $50,000 check earlier this week, praising their efforts beyond the kitchen.

What they're saying:

"What stood out wasn’t just the food," Lee said. "This place is a pillar of the community — from mentoring local kids to rewarding students for academic achievement with free pizza."

Sharpiros’ community work includes its "boy discipline" mentorship program for youth growing up without fathers. The restaurant also offers school supplies, meal assistance, and a 10% discount to first responders, teachers, and government employees. Three times a week, they hold $500 customer giveaways, and leftover food is donated to the unhoused.

The nomination came from a local supporter, Tany B, who called the restaurant a "community hub."

"The owner is always present with a big smile and willing to support any idea to uplift others," she wrote in her submission.

Sharpiros is also recognized for its innovative menu, with standout pizzas like the jerk oxtail pizza, Michael Angelo Supreme, spicy shrimp pizza, and a Philly cheesesteak-inspired "Renaissance." Other offerings include hoagies, fried fish, Italian fried rice, and a full dessert lineup featuring fried Oreos and red velvet cake.

While Sharpiros received the top prize, Lee also awarded $5,000 each to two other Georgia restaurants — including The Wing Suite in Lawrenceville — as part of his broader mission to spotlight under-recognized eateries.

The backstory:

This isn’t Lee’s first time making an impact in Georgia. In 2023, he visited Tacos y Mariscos Ofelia in Warner Robins, where he paid the restaurant’s rent for three months and donated $900 for free meals after learning the business was struggling.

Lee’s presence in Atlanta has drawn attention before. Last year, he publicly ranked Atlanta at the bottom of his national food city list, citing poor service and order difficulties. The backlash included online threats against both the restaurants and Lee's family.

Though he canceled a planned "Redemption Tour," he returned quietly in April to give away food at a local pop-up.

What's next:

Lee is also scheduled to appear at Blavity Fest, a two-day celebration of Black culture and innovation, taking place May 31–June 1 at Lee + White in Atlanta.

Blavity Fest will feature speakers and performers including 2 Chainz, Kirk Franklin, actress Marsai Martin, podcast host David Shands, Tiffany "The Budgetnista" Aliche, and Mayor Andre Dickens. For tickets and more information, visit blavity.com/events/blavity-fest.