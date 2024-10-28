TikTok's Keith Lee helps struggling taco restaurant in middle Georgia
BONAIRE, Ga. - TikTok sensation Keith Lee, known for his candid food reviews, traveled to middle Georgia to assist a struggling family-owned restaurant, Tacos y Mariscos Ofelia, located in Bonaire, which is near Warner Robins.
The restaurant had been facing tough times, with sparse customer turnout forcing them to close for two weeks, according to a video they posted on social media.
@tacosymariscosofelia we are a small family that depends on this restaurant. we have no one told help us out and we are fighting to stay afloat and not loose everything we worked so hard for. please I beg you repost this. we are located in 700 Feagin mill rd ste 100 Warner Robins Georgia #help #struggling #smallbusiness #mexicanrestaurant #Georgia #warnerrobins ♬ What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture "Barbie"] - Billie Eilish
In an effort to discover the root of the problem, Lee flew to Georgia and documented his visit on TikTok. After sampling the food, Lee found it to be just fine, but he identified the restaurant's remote location and limited marketing as significant challenges to its success.
@keith_lee125 #stitch with @Tacosymariscosofelia Tacos Y Marisco Ofelia taste test 💕 would you try it ? 💕 #foodcritic ♬ original sound - Keith Lee
In a generous move, Lee decided to pay the business’s rent for three months and donated an additional $900, allowing new customers to try the restaurant’s food for free.
Lee’s visit and support reflect his ongoing efforts to use his platform to promote and uplift small businesses in need. His involvement with Tacos y Mariscos Ofelia has already generated renewed attention, with visitors from across the state eager to see what the restaurant has to offer.