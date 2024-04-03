TikTok food critic Keith Lee postpones 'Redemption Tour,' giving away food in Atlanta

article

TikTok food critic Keith Lee is putting his "Redemption Tour" on hold, according to a late-night post on social media.

Lee told his 16.1 million followers that he is postponing the official visit to Atlanta because he changed his travel schedule due to "business reasons."

"There’s been a change of plans. Let’s talk about it. The next half of the food tour is not Atlanta," he said.

However, it appears that Lee is in Atlanta right now, and he announced that since he is in town, he will rent a local food truck and pass out food to people who find him as a way to give back to the community.

Details of where the food truck can be found were posted to his Instagram story.

According to the post, it will be at the Selena S. Butler Park at 98 William Holmes Borders Sr. Drive, from noon until the food runs out. Keith is asking those that show up to be patient since things might get a little crazy.

Lee was not happy after his first visit to Atlanta in October 2023. His comments about the service he received in Atlanta didn't go over well with most people in the community.

The former professional MMA fighter, who thanked the community for welcoming him back with open arms, says he will be back in Atlanta soon. He also explained that he didn't feel it was fair to "short anybody" in Atlanta by cutting his official visit short.

"I didn’t think it was fair to short anybody. If we gonna do it, we gonna do it all the way."

Lee announced his Redemption Tour on March 30. In that video, he made it clear that he planned to have security with him to protect his family after they received death threats following his first visit to Atlanta.

Lee also announced that his next stop will be Toronto, Canada, for his first international food review,

Where did Keith Lee go to eat in Atlanta?

During his last trip, Lee visited:

Lee says he will be visiting new restaurants this second time around.