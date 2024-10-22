Harris joined by Obama, Tyler Perry, Bruce Springsteen for Atlanta rally on Thursday

article

Actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry and DJ Mix Master David will join Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Barack Obama, and musician Bruce Springsteen at a major rally in Atlanta, the Harris campaign confirmed Thursday.

The event, part of the "When We Vote We Win" concert series, aims to boost voter enthusiasm and encourage early voting among Georgians. Perry is scheduled to deliver remarks, while Mix Master David will serve as the emcee and DJ for the rally.

This rally marks the first time Vice President Harris will appear on the campaign trail alongside former President Obama.

Details are available "by signing up on the mobilize link," according to the Harris campaign.

The rally comes a day after an equally star-studded rally for Harris' Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump.

According to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, more than 1.7 million Georgians have already voted early in the 2024 presidential election as of 3 p.m. on Tuesday.