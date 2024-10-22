Trump takes center stage at 'Georgia for Trump' rally in Duluth on Wednesday

article

Former President Donald Trump is set to headline a rally at Gas South Arena in Duluth. The event, hosted by Turning Point PAC and Turning Point Action, is part of the "Georgia for Trump" rally series. Organizers say the event aims to unite Georgians ahead of the upcoming election cycle.

Doors for the event will open at 12 p.m., with pre-programming scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Trump's remarks are set for 7 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to arrive on time as the event operates on a first-come, first-serve basis. Registration is required, but no physical tickets will be issued. Guidance for the event will be sent the evening prior to those registered.

Limited parking is available, and organizers highly recommend carpooling or using rideshare services for those living nearby.

Per the United States Secret Service, no beverages will be allowed inside the venue, though food and drink will be available for purchase at concession stands. Bags are also prohibited, with further details on security policies to be provided to registered attendees. Exceptions will be made for medically necessary bags, with specific guidelines included in the pre-event instructions.

The rally will feature a lineup of high-profile speakers, including Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, political commentator Tucker Carlson, country music singer Jason Aldean, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, Dr. Ben Carson, and former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines. Also slated to speak are Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Rev. Jentezen Franklin, and several other prominent figures such as Xi Van Fleet and Seth Dillon.

The rally comes a day before an equally star-studded rally for Trump's Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.

According to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, more than 1.7 million Georgians have already voted early in the 2024 presidential election as of 3 p.m. on Tuesday.