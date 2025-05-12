Revolutionary blood test offers new hope in early detection of colorectal cancer

The Brief A new weapon in the fight against colorectal cancer is a first-of-its-kind blood test called Shield. It could help more people detect the cancer sooner. Doctors call it revolutionary.



Colon cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S.

FOX 5 spoke with a woman who lost her husband to colorectal cancer. She says this breakthrough could save lives.

What we know:

The past couple of years have been difficult for Elizabeth Sokolowski. "There are good times and not-so-good times," she said.

Sokolowski lost her husband Kris to colorectal cancer. "By the time we found it, he had stage 5," Sokolowski said.

The cancer metastasized throughout his body. "It spread to six places," Sokolowski said.

A company called Guardant recently released an FDA-approved test called Shield. It can detect signs of colorectal cancer with a simple draw of blood. "If my husband had a colonoscopy or had a Shield test at age 45, even the gastroenterologist told me, he would be here today," Sokolowski said.

What they're saying:

Dr. Jayne Morgan, vice president with Hello Heart, says patients often shy away from invasive colonoscopies that require a couple of days of preparation, anesthesia, and time off from work. "Those who have positive tests can be identified to move on for a colonoscopy and more invasive investigations," said Dr. Morgan.

The blood test can be done in your doctor’s office. "The benefits are that it’s easy. A simple blood test is a great solution. I think it has an opportunity to save lives," Dr. Morgan said.

Dr. Cecil Bennett, medical director for Newnan Family Medicine Associates, called the test "a game changer. It will definitely get people screened for colon cancer much sooner," Dr. Bennett said.

Both doctors say the Shield test does not replace colonoscopies. "What it will let us know is if there are certain markers in the bloodstream that warrant you to go on to get a colonoscopy," Dr. Bennett said.

"A colonoscopy is still the gold standard," Dr. Morgan said.

But the test could be the first line of detection. "You’re already giving blood when you go to the doctor; why not give an extra tube to get tested?" Sokolowski said.

Doctors say this test is for people at moderate risk, ages 45 to 85. It isn’t for people at high risk. It’s merely a tool for initial screening.

What's next:

Right now, Medicare and V.A. Community Care cover it.