Georgia's April tax revenue declines 5.8% due to hurricane filing extension

The Brief Georgia's April tax revenue fell by 5.8% due to an extension of tax filing deadlines caused by hurricane-related disruptions, with early May receipts showing improvement. Year-to-date net tax revenues increased by $312.2 million, driven by the reinstatement of the motor fuel excise tax, though adjusted collections show a slight decrease of 0.6%. Corporate income tax collections saw a significant drop of 27.8%, while sales and use tax collections increased by 4.5%.



Georgia’s net tax collections for April fell by 5.8% compared to the same month last year, according to figures released Monday by Gov. Brian Kemp’s office. The decline was attributed largely to an extension of income tax filing deadlines due to hurricane-related disruptions.

Big picture view:

The state collected approximately $3.73 billion in April 2025, down $230.4 million from the $3.96 billion collected in April 2024. The temporary extension of filing and payment deadlines to May 1 led to a drop in both individual and corporate income tax payments for the month. However, the governor’s office noted that early May receipts have significantly outpaced those from the same period in 2024, indicating many taxpayers took advantage of the extension.

Despite the April dip, Georgia’s year-to-date net tax revenues totaled $27.77 billion, up $312.2 million over the same period last fiscal year. That increase was primarily driven by the reinstatement of the state’s motor fuel excise tax, which had been suspended for two and a half months during FY 2024.

When adjusting for the reinstated motor fuel tax, year-to-date collections through April 30 show a slight decrease of $154.2 million, or 0.6%.

By the numbers:

Breakdown by Tax Category:

Individual Income Tax

Collections totaled $1.91 billion in April, a decrease of $55.9 million, or 2.8%, from the previous year.

Key components included:

Refunds issued (net of voids) were down $115.1 million (14.1%)

Withholding payments fell by $35.9 million (2.7%)

Return payments declined by $102.3 million (9.4%)

Estimated and other payments dropped a combined $32.8 million

Sales and Use Tax

Gross collections reached nearly $1.65 billion, an increase of $70.4 million, or 4.5%.

Net Sales and Use Tax rose by $40.5 million (5.1%) from April 2024, while the distribution to local governments increased by $33.8 million (4.4%). Refunds decreased by $3.9 million (25.7%).

Corporate Income Tax

Collections totaled $540.2 million, a significant decrease of $207.9 million (27.8%) from last year.

Breakdown:

Refunds issued were down $5.2 million (13.9%)

Return payments fell $84.5 million (29.2%)

Estimated payments declined by $112.1 million (30.8%)

Other corporate tax types, including S-Corporate payments, dropped by $16.5 million

Motor Fuel Taxes

Collections rose by $6.6 million (3.4%) from April 2024.

Motor Vehicle Tag & Title Fees

Increased by $2.8 million (7.4%)

Title Ad Valorem Tax (TAVT) rose by $3.4 million (4.7%)

Local perspective:

State officials emphasized that while April’s numbers were lower, the delayed filing period has shifted expected revenue into May, making it an important month for determining the broader fiscal outlook.